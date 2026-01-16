Patriots fans excited for upcoming playoff matchup against Texans

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — At Patriot Place, there is no escaping Patriot Legacy, now standing at 6 Lombardi Trophies, tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for most in the NFL.

With Drake Maye as Quarterback, the Pats have a chance to break from the pack.

But first, the team has to beat the Houston Texans this weekend, in what could be a snowy, frigid game for the Ages.

Two days out, and Patriot Fever is already sky high.

“Tell me how excited you are about the game?” I asked Arthur Riddle of Norton.

“Wicked excited,” he said. “I think it’s just overall excited to see them back in the light again.”

“Do you think the Patriots can pull this off?” I asked Dylan Marriott of Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Of course, I think they will pull it off,” he said. “It’s going to be a fun game!”

Dylan Marriott and his two brothers traveled all the way from Salt Lake City to Foxboro to see the game.

This is their first time seeing Gillette Stadium, the Brady Statue, the whole Patriot Experience.

“It’s going to be freezing, but I’m excited,” Michael Marriott said. “We’re going to win this game. I’m calling it. Big time!”

Meanwhile, for a long time, local Patriot fans, well, let’s just say they’ve been here before.

“It’s all shaping up for the Patriots, again,” I said to Arthur Riddle.

“Yeah it is,” he said.

“How far are they going to go?” I asked.

“All the way,” Riddle said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group