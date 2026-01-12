Patriots fans celebrate first playoff win in years as team awaits next opponent

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. — The New England Patriots are on an unbelievable run. Just one year ago, they finished last place in their division with a record of 4-13.

The Brady Championship years seemed like a distant memory for fans.

But now, Patriots swagger seems to be back as the team won their first playoff game against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers and went 14-3 in the regular season.

At Patriot Place, happy days are here again as fans celebrated last night’s big win.

“Oh my God, we’re going to do it again, we’re going to go to the Superbowl again,” said fan Jackie Gottwald.

The NFL playoffs are where heroes are born, and in New England, Maye already seems to be a legend in his second year as quarterback.

“Oh, I knew he was going to be [this good], I feel like he’s going to be better,” said fan, Alex Cochran.

The Patriots await to play their next opponent, the Pittsburg Steelers or the Houston Texas next weekend who they will host at Gillette Stadium, but in the meantime Patriots fan continue to celebrate an already magical season.

“I am predicting the Patriots will be playing the San Francisco 49ers in the Superbowl, this year, in San Francisco. And the Patriots will win, and Drake Maye will be the MVP of the Superbowl,” said fan, Brian Avery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

