Local

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore facing domestic assault charges

By Isabella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 17: Christian Barmore #90 of the New England Patriots looks on from the bench during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
By Isabella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff

ATTLEBORO, MASS. — New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore is facing domestic assault charges from an incident that occurred back in August.

The charge of misdemeanor assault and battery on a household or family member was filed against the 26-year-old on December 16.

In a statement, the New England Patriots said they were aware of reports regarding a pending February arraignment, which stems from a domestic incident that occurred in August.

“The Patriots were made aware at the time of the incident and informed the NFL in a timely manner. The matter remains part of an ongoing legal process,” they said.

“We will respect that process, continue to monitor the situation closely, as we have over the past few months, and cooperate fully with the league. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Boston 25 has reached out to the NFL for additional comment.

Coach Mike Vrabel is set to speak to the media today at 1 p.m. following charges against fellow player Stefon Diggs.

Barmore made headlines back in October of 2024 when he accused Providence Police of being racist during a traffic stop.

Boston 25 has reached out to the NFL for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read