Patriots coach Mike Vrabel hopes his team continues to build good habits after Carolina win

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots coach Mike Vrabel was happy to how see his team turned the page from a lethargic Week 3 loss to Pittsburgh and produced a dominant 42-13 win over Carolina that featured contributions throughout the roster.

Now he wants his team to show it can be consistent as it prepares to open AFC East play Sunday at unbeaten Buffalo.

“I think that’s what I’ve tried to do is whether you win or you lose, we’ve got to embrace moving on,” Vrabel said. “We have to do that. We have to prepare here for a division opponent on the road. It’s going to be a great environment, and hopefully we’ll see where we’re at.”

One of the things the coaching staff is hoping wasn’t a fluke was the scoring production by the Patriots (2-2) against the Panthers. New England’s season-high 42 points included five touchdowns by the offense. Drake Maye threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for a score.

Although Stefon Diggs didn’t have a TD catch, Maye connected with him six times for 106 yards. It was the 37th 100-yard receiving game for Diggs, who now prepares to face one of his former teams. He spent four seasons with the Bills.

Maye said the numbers point to the chemistry he’s developed with Diggs, who signed as a free agent in the offseason.

“I think he’s just going to keep getting more comfortable,” Maye said. “Shoot, he’s a great player with the ball in his hands. He’s a great leader on this team. He’s great with the energy, being positive, and glad he’s a Patriot.”

Diggs said he’s looking forward to more days like Sunday.

“You can’t cheat the process. You can’t cheat the game,” Diggs said. “You have to put the time in, you have to put the effort in. I feel like it’s been a slow buildup throughout the past couple weeks. And I had to keep my eyes in front of me, not on what’s behind me.”

What’s working

The offense had its best game of the season. The Patriots averaged 6.4 yards per play and the 42 points were their most in a game without Bill Belichick as the coach since 1996.

What needs help

If there was anything to nitpick about, it was another slow start by the offense, which went three-and-out on its first possession. While the Patriots quickly came to life after Marcus Jones’ 87-yard punt return touchdown in the first quarter, it was the third time in four games the Patriots failed to score first.

Stock up

Jones. He’s establishing himself as a dangerous player all over the field. For his career, Jones now has two punt return touchdowns. a receiving TD and a pick-6.

Stock down

Penalties are still an issue. The Patriots had seven for 54 yards on Sunday. It pushes their total for the season to 35, which is tied for the third most in the NFL behind Jacksonville (38) and Minnesota (37).

Injuries

CB Charles Woods was shaken up after taking hit during Jones’ punt return touchdown but was able to walk off the field on his own. CB Carlton Davis III walked off and was treated in the medical tent after a play in the second quarter. S Jaylinn Hawkins left with a hamstring injury.

Key number

3 — The consecutive games in which Maye has completed at least 75% of his passes and thrown two or more touchdown passes. Only Tom Brady, in the first four weeks of his 2007 MVP year, has a longer single-season streak in NFL history.

Up next

The Patriots open division play at Buffalo on Sunday night.

