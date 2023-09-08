Patriots CB Jack Jones to miss season opener against Eagles

FOXBORO, Mass — The Patriots will be without a key member of the secondary for their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.

Jack Jones will be inactive as the second-year cornerback deals with a hamstring injury he suffered during practice on Wednesday.

Patriots Friday injury report and #PHIvsNE game statuses: https://t.co/PRCxnMuMbI — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 8, 2023

Jones’ move to the shelf makes the Patriot’s defensive back room a little lighter right as they look to wrangle one of the NFL’s best one-two receiver punches.

Last year, the Eagles’ 4364 passing yards was good enough for 8th best in the league, spurred in large part by Devonta Smith’s and A.J. Brown’s combined 2,692 receiving yards. Both wideouts finished within the NFL’s top 8 for receiving yards, lifting Philadelphia to a 14-3 record and an eventual Super Bowl run.

While Jones had shuffled between the Patriots’ A and B teams this summer as the former Arizona State Sun Devil faced gun charges in relation to an incident at Logan Airport in Junes, the corner was still expected to factor heavily into New England’s defensive schemes. In Jones’ absence, New England will likely pair eight-year veteran Jonathan Jones opposite rookie Christian Gonzalez on the outside while Marcus Jones and Myles Bryant work in the slot.

Right guard Mike Onwenu (ankle), wide receiver Devante Parker (knee) and left guard Cole Strange (knee) were all limited in Friday’s practice and are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) and quarterback Matt Corral (non-injury related) did not practice and are listed as questionable.

According to reports, the Patriots’ No.1 back is expected to suit up Sunday.

#Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson is still expected to play Sunday despite today's absence from practice, per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 8, 2023

The illustrious career of longtime New England Patriots superstar Tom Brady will be celebrated Sunday.

At a ribbon-cutting event for upgrades at Gillette on Thursday, Kraft said the team wants to give Brady and his family a proper sendoff.

“I talked to him recently. He’s really excited and I’m excited,” Kraft told reporters. “Our fans never really got a chance to say goodbye in a proper way, and we’re going to do something special and unique with him.”

Kraft also confirmed that Brady will have 20 family members on hand as the hometown faithful remembers his legacy.

