Patriots to ‘bring in talent,’ ‘burn some cash’ this offseason, Jerod Mayo says

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are gearing up to shell out money on talented players in free agency this offseason in hopes of returning the franchise to its winning ways after a dismal 4-13 season under Bill Belichick, according to new head coach Jerod Mayo.

Now that the Patriots have officially turned the page on the Belichick era, utilizing the $70 million in projected cap space heading into next season is a priority, Mayo said Monday during his first appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

“We’re bringing in talent, 1,000 percent,” Mayo said. “We have a lot of cap space and cash. We’re ready to burn some cash.”

The Patriots have an estimated $68,466,052 in cap space heading into the 2024 season, according to data provided by Spotrac.com.

If it wasn’t clear enough that Belichick was no longer the frontman of the Patriots, Mayo made sure there wasn’t any room for confusion when team owner Robert Kraft officially introduced him as head coach last week.

“I’m not trying to be Bill. Bill is his own man. If you can’t tell by now I’m a bit different,” Mayo said with a wry smile.

During his radio appearance, Mayo was also asked about what the team plans to do with the third overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

“We’re going to take the best available player for the biggest need on the team; offensive line, receiver, quarterback,” Mayo explained.

Mayo was drafted by the Patriots in the first round of the 2008 draft and he played eight seasons in New England, winning a Super Bowl ring in 2014. He had been an assistant under Belichick since 2019, serving primarily as the Patriots linebackers coach up until his promotion.

Earlier this month, Kraft announced that the Patriots and Belichick had “mutually agreed” to part ways after 24 seasons.

