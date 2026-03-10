Patriots 2026 free agency tracker (live updates): New England makes key additions to bolster roster

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are looking to improve the roster of players who helped them secure a spot in Super Bowl LX, now that the legal tampering period in 2026 NFL free agency is underway.

Mike Vrabel’s team fell short of capturing a record-setting seventh Lombardi Trophy, falling to the Seattle Seahawks, 29-13, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in February.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Vrabel told reporters that he’s looking to add “really talented players” in free agency.

The NFL free agency signing period officially begins when the new league year kicks off at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Patriots have already started making additions, while also losing players to other teams. Last week, the team released star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Track the latest Patriots free agency updates below:

Tuesday, 7:08 a.m. -- Patriots signing starting offensive lineman

The Patriots are signing left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. The former New York Jet is joining New England on a reported 3-year, $42M deal. The 26-year-old was drafted 14th overall in 2021 out of USC.

Monday, 2:02 p.m. -- Defensive lineman leaving Patriots

Khyiris Tonga is reportedly signing with the Kansas City Chiefs on a 3-year, $21 million deal that includes $14 million guaranteed.

Former Patriots DL Khyiris Tonga is signing with the Chiefs on a three-year, $21 million deal that includes $14M guaranteed, sources tell The Insiders



Deal negotiated by @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi of @aurasportsgroup pic.twitter.com/9hMUaRVJDc — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2026

Monday, 1:15 p.m. -- Patriots signing former Buffalo Bills player

The Patriots have reportedly agreed to a 3-year, $12M deal with fullback Reggie Gilliam. The NFL veteran spent the last six seasons with the Buffalo Bills, appearing in 94 games.

The #Patriots have agreed to terms with FB Reggie Gilliam on a three-year deal worth up to $12 million with $6 million fully guaranteed in a deal done by his agent Brad Cicala.



Gilliam gets $4.4M in the first year of the deal to join a new AFC East team. pic.twitter.com/fbMUeSLBeP — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 9, 2026

Monday, 1:15 p.m. -- Veteran tight end departing Patriots

Veteran tight end Austin Hooper is reportedly leaving Foxboro and signing with the Atlanta Falcons, one of his former teams.

Monday, 12:15 p.m. -- Patriots are signing an edge rusher

The Patriots are signing former Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones to a reported 3-year, $39.5 million deal. He gets $14.5 million in the first year.

The #Patriots are signing Dre’Mont Jones to a 3-year, $39.5M deal, sources say. He gets $14.5M in year one. pic.twitter.com/ytk8Hu0iwV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

Monday, 10:57 a.m. -- The Patriots release a linebacker

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai is reportedly being released from the Patriots roster.

The Patriots continue to clear the decks, releasing LB Jahlani Tavai this morning ahead of the start of free agency, per source. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 9, 2026

