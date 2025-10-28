Patriot Place’s annual trick-or-treating SPOOKtacular rescheduled due to weather

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriot Place’s annual trick-or-treating SPOOKtacular has been rescheduled due to forecasted inclement weather.

The event, originally scheduled for October 30, will now take place on Wednesday, October 29.

Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins of all ages can celebrate spooky season during one combined trick-or-treat session from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Children and their families are encouraged to come dressed in their most BOO-tiful costumes to collect candy, delicious treats and other spooky giveaway items from Patriot Place destinations throughout the North Marketplace.

