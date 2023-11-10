Patrick Dempsey to join Maine softball fundraiser to support Lewiston shooting victims

LEWISTON, ME — Some may know him as “McDreamy” or People Magazine’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive but Patrick Dempsey will be in Maine on Saturday at a softball fundraiser to support the Lewiston shooting victims.

Dempsey will join the first responder’s softball team when they take the Randall Road Ballfields in Lewiston. The games start at 7:30 a.m.

All event proceeds will be donated to the victims’ families.

Earlier this week, Dempsey was named People’s 2023 “Sexiest Man Alive.”

He also founded the Dempsey Center in Lewiston, which helps families impacted by cancer.

Dempsey was born and grew up in Lewiston Maine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group