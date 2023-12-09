Pastrnak scores twice as Bruins beat Coyotes 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist, Trent Frederic added two assists and the Boston Bruins held off the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Saturday.

Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston and Kevin Shattenkirk got his 99th career goal as the Bruins won for the fourth time in five games and improved to 10-2-1 at home.

Trailing 3-0, Arizona got back-to-back goals from Clayton Keller and Michael Carcone 32 seconds apart early in the second period. They never got closer as Linus Ullmark finished with 31 saves.

“They’re a good team offensively and they can make you pay. I thought we regrouped really well,” Shattenkirk said. “We stuck with it, got back to our gameplan and got that fourth and fifth goal at the right time.”

Ullmark came up with a pair of stops just outside the goal line late in an Arizona power play and Pastrnak sealed it with his second goal of the game, beating Connor Ingram with a wrist shot with 5:31 left in the third.

“Our execution was a little bit below average, but Linus played great,” Frederic said.

Danton Heinen also scored for Boston.

Ingram stopped 24 shots for Arizona, which kicked off a three-game road trip with its second straight loss following a five-game winning streak. The Coyotes went 0-for-5 on the power play.

“I think they just capitalized on our mistakes. We got off to a good start. There were good moments,” Carcone said. “I thought we played a pretty solid game overall. It’s just when we had those mental collapses they took advantage of it.”

Pastrnak scored his 15th of the season when he skated the puck out from behind the net, delayed and beat Ingram with a wrist shot 15:22 of the first period. Coyle redirected a crossing pass from Frederic for his 10th goal of the season and a 2-0 lead less than a minute later.

“I was just trying to plant myself there and he fired it,” Coyle said. “There was a stick there, but he still made a great pass and I honestly didn’t do much with it.”

Shattenkirk made it 3-0 early in the second period on a power play, one-timing a pass from Pastrnak.

Keller beat Ullmark with a wrist shot from the left circle 2:50 into the second, then Carcone grabbed the puck after a turnover just outside the Arizona zone and beat Ullmark with another wrister from the same circle.

Frederic picked up his second assist with a pass that set up Heinen’s goal from the slot that put Boston back up 4-2 9:12 into the second period.

The Bruins were without injured defenseman Charlie McAvoy and lost center Pavel Zacha early in the game to an undisclosed upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Visit the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.

Bruins: Visit the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.

