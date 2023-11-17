Part of Route 24 shut down amid investigation into crash with serious injuries

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Part of Route 24 in Fall River is shut down Friday morning as state police continue to investigate a crash with serious injuries.

Northbound traffic is being detoured off the highway at the Exit 8 off-ramp and then back on via the Exit 8 on-ramp, according to MassDOT.

“Variable message boards have been deployed by MassDOT on Route 195 and other nearby locations to advise motorists to avoid the area, including local roadways such as Route 79,” transit officials said in a statement.

MassDOT said drivers should expect delays in the area, reduce speed, and use caution.

Video from the scene showed multiple troopers gathering evidence and a state medical examiner’s office van.

It’s not clear how many people were injured in the crash.

Investigators haven’t released any additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

