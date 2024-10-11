Part of busy New Hampshire highway closed amid police investigation

NASHUA, N.H. — Part of a busy highway in New Hampshire is closed Friday morning amid an ongoing police investigation.

The northbound side of the Everett Turnpike in Nashua is shut to traffic in the area of mile marker 5.2 in Nashua, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Aerial video from the scene showed multiple state police cruisers blocking the travel lanes leading up to the active scene.

“Drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible,” state police warned in a post on X.

Traffic is being diverted onto an access road and then back onto the highway.

There were no additional details immediately available.

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ F.E Everett Turnpike Northbound is closed in the area of MM 5.2 in Nashua due to a crash. Troopers are on scene investigating. Drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible. #NHSP #nhtraffic pic.twitter.com/Rw59YY9Hmw — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) October 11, 2024

Sky 25 is over the scene of a serious crash on Rt 3NB - Everett Turnpike in Nashua NH. Traffic is being diverted onto an access road and then back onto the highway @boston25 pic.twitter.com/YvnaEyNvpB — Catherine Parrotta (@CatherineNews) October 11, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group