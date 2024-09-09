‘Parents were shook’: Woman accused of pointing weapon at crowd of people in Wakefield due in court

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A woman accused of pointing a weapon at a crowd of people gathered at a “Porchfest” event in Wakefield over the weekend will face a judge on Monday.

Brigid Macdonough, 42, is slated to be arraigned in Malden District Court on a charge of assault using a dangerous weapon, according to the Wakefield Police Department.

Macdonough had that weapon sticking out of her car window while driving a gray Subaru through a crowd in the town’s Greenwood section on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Parents and children were lined up on Greenwood Avenue when they saw the car speed by a few times. One man tried telling the woman she could have hurt someone.

Witnesses told the police that the woman pulled out what looked like a Red Ryder BB gun and pointed it at the crowd as she drove by. Some families had to leave because of how upset they were, calling it a deeply disturbing situation.

“You could see some parents were visibly shook from the moment,” one dad recalled. “My kids are 7 and 6, so they were crying. They were like, ‘Why is a woman pointing a gun at us?’”

Brandon Volkenant, of Wakefield, also commented, “Not only was her driving really dangerous but then this type of aggressive threatening behavior. Parents had had enough.”

Wakefield police said they were able to find and arrest the woman in just a few hours but they still haven’t located the alleged weapon.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Wakefield Police Department at 781-245-1212.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

