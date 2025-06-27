‘Packagegate’: Companies, residents find unopened deliveries dumped on their property, police say

WAYLAND, Mass. — Wayland Police and surrounding communities are reporting several incidents where residents and businesses have found unopened packages thrown out on their property.

The packages all stemmed from the courier, Uni Uni.

Wayland Police told Boston 25 Thursday a woman came to their station to report four unopened packages found in her recycling bin Monday.

“At first, we really didn’t think much about it,” said Wayland police chief Ed Burman.

He said the next day, “She went back out to her recycling bin and there were over 100 packages, unopened packages.”

Uni Uni and local authorities have been working together this week to deliver the dumped packages, police say. They have tracked reports of missing packages from Framingham, Natick, and Sudbury.

A few miles down the road in Sudbury, Wild Birds Unlimited employees found more than two dozen unopened packages from Uni Uni in their dumpster.

“All of them were still sealed from different vendors, different recipients, same courier,” said Parker Bentley, an employee at the shop who found the packages Friday.

He told Boston 25 he’s been contacting the intended recipients of those packages. Many have come to their store this week to pick up their deliveries.

Bentley finished, “These are our friends and neighbors. So, it was just a natural extension of the culture we have at our store.”

Boston 25 reached out to Uni Uni for more information and the status of missing deliveries and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

