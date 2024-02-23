LITTLETON, Mass — An owl entangled in a messy situation in Littleton received a helping ̶w̶i̶n̶g̶ hand Thursday.

A Littleton police officer was able to help an owl out after the helpless bird became entangled in a resident’s soccer net.

The owl didn’t appear to be hurt and was taken to animal control to be monitored.

Littleton police shared a tip from animal control: “Please take down sporting nets such as soccer/hockey etc when not in use to prevent injuries to wildlife.”

Owl tangled up: Littleton police assist owl that flew into soccer net (Littleton Police)

