Owl tangled up: Littleton police assist owl that flew into soccer net

LITTLETON, Mass — An owl entangled in a messy situation in Littleton received a helping ̶w̶i̶n̶g̶ hand Thursday.
A Littleton police officer was able to help an owl out after the helpless bird became entangled in a resident’s soccer net.
The owl didn’t appear to be hurt and was taken to animal control to be monitored.
Littleton police shared a tip from animal control: “Please take down sporting nets such as soccer/hockey etc when not in use to prevent injuries to wildlife.”
