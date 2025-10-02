Overnight shooting in Boston prompts large police response

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after one person was shot in Boston early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Bloomfield Street in the city’s Dorchester section around 1:30 a.m. found a gunshot victim, Boston EMS told Boston 25 News.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, wasn’t taken to the hospital. That means they refused transport or resuscitative efforts were not performed at the scene.

Boston shooting scene

Video from the scene showed police blocking off the intersection of Bloomfield and Greenbrier streets with crime scene tape as detectives worked to gather evidence.

Boston 25 News has reached out to police for more details on the victim and whether any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

