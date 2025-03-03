Over 200 participants take part in the 2025 Shamrock Splash

BOSTON — Shiver me timbers! On a cold, sunny day, over 200 people took part in this year’s 15th annual Shamrock Splash.

The event took place at noon at East Boston’s Constitution Beach, where divers plunged into the icy cold water.

The event raises money for the Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s Better Beaches Grant Program.

Participants, or splashes as the fundraiser calls them, were treated to free drinks and warm food after swimming, thanks to their partners at Sam Adams, Downeast, Dogfish Head, Topo Chico, Goldpeak, The Daily Catch, and Bono.

Splashers were also encouraged to wear costumes; as the fundraiser puts it, “the zanier the better”.

Winners of the costume contest and the biggest fundraisers will win free JetBlue roundtrip flights to any destination.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

