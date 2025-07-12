‘Out of this world’: Fans react to Bregman’s return as Red Sox win in walk-off fashion

BOSTON — The Red Sox beat the Tampa Rays Friday night to extend their winning streak to eight games. Cedanne Rafaela hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to help the Sox overcome an early deficit.

There was a noticeable energy shift at Fenway Friday night. Coming into the game, the Sox hadn’t lost in a week, and the young players are starting to come around at the plate.

Friday night was also the return of All-Star third basemen Alex Bregman, who had missed nearly seven weeks because of a leg injury. Fans were excited to see him back in the lineup.

“I’m so excited for Bregman to come back now that he’s healthy and because I’ve seen Devers have so many errors over the years,” Sox fan Jones Stone said. “Out of this world, actually probably better than I expected. I think he’s great for the clubhouse as well.”

Bregman went one-for-four Friday night with a double. Now, there are questions about what team management will do at the trade deadline.

A few weeks ago many people thought the team would ‘sell’ and look to the future. But after a great week, many fans want the team to add and help the club compete this season.

“Kind of scared because the same thing happened last season, they had a streak and after the all-star break weren’t great,” Red Sox fan Bryce said. "

The Red Sox host the Rays again Saturday afternoon for game three of the series. With another win, the Sox will win the four-game set ahead of the all-star break next week.

