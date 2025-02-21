‘Out of the ordinary’: Search underway for Methuen boy who vanished nearly a week ago

METHUEN, Mass. — Police are searching for a Methuen boy who vanished nearly a week ago just as a winter storm swept across the region.

Jostin Burgos, 15, was reported missing by his family on Saturday, Feb. 15, according to the Methuen Police Department.

A longtime family friend told Boston 25 News that Burgos never returned from his friend’s house and that detectives have been unable to track down the boy’s location because his phone is out of service.

Burgos is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with brown eyes and a dark complexion. He was last said to be wearing a black jacket, black ski mask, black sweatpants, and black New Balance sneakers.

Jostin Burgos

The family friend described Burgos’ disappearance as “completely out of the ordinary.”

“His family is desperately wanting their son home and safe,” the family friend said.

Anyone with information on Burgos’ whereabouts is urged to contact Methuen police at 978-983-8698.

