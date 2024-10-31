‘Our heartfelt condolences’: Stoughton woman passes away after last week’s house fire

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A 93-year-old woman has passed away after being badly injured in a house fire last week at her home, Stoughton Fire Chief Michael Carroll, Stoughton Police Chief Donna M. McNamara, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Norfolk County District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey announce.

This comes following a fire last week at 59 Greenbrook Drive. Fire crews noticed smoke and flames from the home and immediately made entry. Firefighters were able to rescue the woman and her dog. The condition of the home quickly deteriorated, resulting in two families being displaced.

“Our hearts go out to the woman’s family and loved ones,” said Chief Carroll. “On behalf of the Stoughton Fire Department and the community, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to them.”

The origin of the fire was believed to be caused by a light fixture and is not believed to have been intentionally set.

An investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group