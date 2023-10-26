‘Our family’: L.L. Bean announces closures in Maine after Lewiston mass shooting

FREEPORT, ME — One of Maine’s largest employers shuttered some of its doors Thursday in the wake of the mass shooting that killed 18 people and injured 13 others in Lewiston, Maine Wednesday night.

L.L. Bean announced that some locations including headquarters, stores, and factories in Maine will be closed “out of an abundance of caution” as law enforcement officials search for the suspected gunman, Robert Card.

The outdoor goods giant says all their stores in Freeport, located around 20 miles southeast of Lewiston, will be closed Thursday. Its order fulfillment center, returns building, photo studio and headquarters are in the town.

Additionally, the manufacturing facilities in Lewiston and Brunswick will also be closed.

“Maine is more than just a place to us; it’s our home, our community, and our family. Our hearts and thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy in our beloved state,” L.L. Bean said in a statement. “We urge all of our neighbors to stay safe and look out for one another while we process these events together.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

