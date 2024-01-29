One taken to the hospital after being extracted from rollover crash in Plympton

PLYMPTON, Mass — One person had to be taken to the hospital after being extracted from a rollover crash in Plympton Sunday night.

The car rolled over on Palmer Road (Route 58), struck a tree and caused the tree to fall into the road, the Plympton Fire Department said.

Plympton Fire said the Jaws of Life had to be used to extract one person inside the car. The patient was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

