One suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Boston

BOSTON — One person was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in Boston Tuesday afternoon.

Boston police officers responded to the area around Columbus Avenue and Heath Street for the reported stabbing just after 2:00 p.m., a department spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

Homicide detectives are assisting with the investigation.

No arrests have been made as of yet, according to BPD.

Boston 25 News has reached out to MBTA Transit Police for more info.

