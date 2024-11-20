One dead following moped crash in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — A moped rider is dead after colliding with a utility pole in Chelsea Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The moped collided with a utility pole on Marginal Street near Highland Avenue around 2:00 p.m., according to investigators.

The moped operator was taken to Mass General Hospital in Boston where they were pronounced deceased.

The identity of the moped operator has not been released.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, Chelsea police said.

The Chelsea Police Department is working with State Police Detectives with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and accident reconstruction specialists to determine the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chelsea Police Department at 617-466-4805 or through their social media channels.

