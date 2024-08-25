One seriously injured after shooting on Washington Street in Dorchester

BOSTON — A Saturday night shooting on Washington Street in Dorchester left one person with serious injuries, Boston police say.
Officers responded to 159 Washington Street for the reported shooting just before 10:00 p.m.
Responding officers found the victim with life-threatening injuries and rushed them to a nearby hospital, police said.
Boston police homicide detectives are investigating the crime scene, which was still very active 30 minutes after the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
