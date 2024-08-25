One seriously injured after shooting on Washington Street in Dorchester

BOSTON — A Saturday night shooting on Washington Street in Dorchester left one person with serious injuries, Boston police say.

Officers responded to 159 Washington Street for the reported shooting just before 10:00 p.m.

Responding officers found the victim with life-threatening injuries and rushed them to a nearby hospital, police said.

Boston police homicide detectives are investigating the crime scene, which was still very active 30 minutes after the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group