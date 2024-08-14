One seriously injured after daytime shooting at Manchester, NH convenience store

MANCHESTER, NH — One person was seriously injured after a mid-morning shooting at a Manchester, New Hampshire convenience store Wednesday.

Officers responded to the El Parcero Market around 9:50 a.m. for the shooting, Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said.

At the same time, a man walked into a nearby hospital for a serious gunshot wound. Aldenberg said officers were able to piece it together the victim had been shot by someone known to him at the store.

“This is not a random act of violence. It wasn’t a robbery,” Aldenberg described.

Police say video from inside the store shows the suspect as a black male, wearing dark clothing who ran away on foot.

Two or three employees were inside the store at the time and none were injured, Aldenberg detailed.

No further update on the victim’s condition was given.

