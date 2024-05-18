One person unaccounted for after raging fire in Templeton

One person is unaccounted for after a raging fire in Templeton Friday.

Members of the Athol Fire Department assisted in putting out the fire in Templeton Center and said that one person was unaccounted for.

Templeton Firefighters Local 5311 posted on social media that the fire had progressed to a 5th alarm and asked residents to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group