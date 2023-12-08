One person taken to the hospital after car crashes into building in Roxbury

BOSTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a building in Boston.

Video shows an SUV crashed into a building on Parker Street in Roxbury around 2 a.m.

Boston EMS tells us that they transported one person to the hospital, the extent of the person’s injuries is unknown.

The cause of the crash is also not known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

