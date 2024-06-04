One person found dead as crews battled house fire in New Hampshire, state fire marshal says

WEARE, N.H. — One person is dead following a house fire in Weare early Tuesday morning, the state fire marshal said Tuesday.

The victim was not immediately identified, pending an autopsy on Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said in a statement.

At around 1:13 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to a report of a fire at 77 Sewell Hoyt Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire throughout the single-family home, and learned that a resident may still have been inside.

While fighting the fire, firefighters found one person dead at the home, Toomey said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing by Toomey’s office and by members of Weare Fire and Police departments.

Anyone with information about the fatal fire is encouraged to contact the state Fire Marshal’s Office by calling 603-223-4289 or by sending an email to fmo@dos.nh.gov.

Several area fire departments provided mutual aid to Weare, including Hopkinton, Henniker, Dunbarton, Bow, Hillsboro, Deering, New Boston and Bradford. Goffstown provided station coverage. Weare Police and Capital Area Mutual Aid also assisted at the scene.

Weare is a small town northwest of Manchester. The town’s population was 9,092 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group