One person killed in house fire in Foxborough

FOXOROUGH, Mass. — One person has died after a fire in Foxborough.

According to fire officials, the fire happened at a home on Granite Street.

Video posted on social media shows flames coming from the home.

Foxborough Police officers are warning residents of power outages and water pressure issues.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and Boston 25 has reached out to officials for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group