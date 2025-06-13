One person is dead following an apartment building fire in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. — Westfield First Responders have announced that one person has died following a fire at an apartment building.

The incident occurred around 10:30 PM on Thursday, when members of the Westfield Fire and Police Departments recieved reports of a fire at 36 Franklin Street.

The first fire engine to respond to the scene saw flames coming from the first floor of a four-story apartment building, with witnesses stating that a person was trapped inside.

Right away, firefighters began attacking the fire coming from the front of the building while additional crew began making their way inside the building from the back to try and locate the person.

The fire quickly spread to the second floor, initiating a second-alarm response, which prompted mutual aid from the 104th Fighter Wing Fire Department from Barnes Air National Guard Base, to respond to the scene.

After fighting through the smoke and flames, fire crews located the person, a woman who had limited mobility, was deceased.

“On behalf of the Westfield Fire Department, I want to express our condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Westfield Fire Chief Egloff said.

At this time, the woman’s identity will not be released. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a formal identification procedure and determine the cause and manner of her death.

Holyoke and West Springfield Fire Crews provided station coverage to Wesfield.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

