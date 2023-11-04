One person injured as fire crews respond to fire at home on Prince Street in Needham

NEEDHAM, Mass. — One person has been injured as fire crews are responding to a fire at a home on Prince Street in Needham.

According to the State Fire Marshall, State Police fire investigators are responding to 126 Prince Street for a residential structure fire.

One person was taken to the hospital and their injuries are non-life threatening.

A neighbor tells Boston 25 crews have been working to replace a gas line for some time and woke up to the sound of an explosion this morning.

No additional information is available.

BREAKING: Crews on scene after an explosion at a home on Prince St. in Needham.



A neighbor tells me they had been working to replace the gas line for some time and he woke up to the sound of an explosion this AM. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/UNouEw0FX9 — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) November 4, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group