One person injured as fire crews respond to fire at home on Prince Street in Needham One person injured as fire crews respond to fire at home on Prince Street in Needham

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

NEEDHAM, Mass. — One person has been injured as fire crews are responding to a fire at a home on Prince Street in Needham.

According to the State Fire Marshall, State Police fire investigators are responding to 126 Prince Street for a residential structure fire.

One person was taken to the hospital and their injuries are non-life threatening.

A neighbor tells Boston 25 crews have been working to replace a gas line for some time and woke up to the sound of an explosion this morning.

No additional information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

