One person hospitalized after South End shooting, police say

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Boston’s South End neighborhood on Friday night.

Officers responding to the area of Northampton Street and Parmalee Street around 10:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

There were no reports of any arrests.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

