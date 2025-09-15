BROCKTON, Mass. — One person was sent to the hospital Sunday night after a car slammed into a building in Brockton.

According to Brockton Police, the incident occurred just after 7 p.m. when officers were dispatched to 753 Belmont Street to reports of a car vs. a building.

Once on the scene, police found the vehicle inside the ‘Go Smoke Shop’ building. There, the driver, a 43-year-old woman, told police that her brakes failed before slamming into the building.

Two employees were inside the building at the time; one of them suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by Brewester Ambulance.

One person hospitalized after a car slammed into a building in Brockton

Brockton Firefighters were able to secure the building and tow away the vehicle; however, the storefront did suffer “major damage.”

The driver was not injured, but has been cited for operating without a license.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

