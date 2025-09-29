One person dead following single-car crash on Rehoboth interstate

REHOBOTH, Mass. — One person is dead following a single-car crash on Interstate 195 East in Rehoboth.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the incident occurred at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, when troopers were dispatched to marker 4.2 on Interstate 195 East to reports of a car crash.

Upon arrival, troopers located a single vehicle with 4 people inside: An adult operator and 3 juvenile passengers.

Initial information indicated that the adult operator of the vehicle suffered a medical emergency just before the crash.

The operator and their 3 juvenile passengers were transported to a Rhode Island hospital, where, unfortunately, the adult operator passed away from their injuries.

At this time, there is no information regarding the identity of the decedent or the occupants.

“We offer our condolences to the decedent’s loved ones,” the Massachusetts State Police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

