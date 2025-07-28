One person dead following fire in Avon, Maine

AVON, Mass. — One person is dead following a fatal fire that occurred in Avon, Maine.

According to the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Phillips Fire Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported structure fire at approximately 12:45 p.m. at 259 Avon Valley Road in Avon.

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed that a deceased individual was inside the residence.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Issac Marston. His remains have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for an autopsy and positive identification.

The Phillips Fire Department was assisted on scene by mutual aid departments. The investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

