One person dead following crash on I-89 in New Hampshire

CONCORD, NH — One person was killed in a crash on a New Hampshire highway on Sunday, state police say.

Troopers responded to I-89 in Concord to find that an orange 1979 Volkswagen Bus and a white 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van had collided.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Curtis Avery, 69, of Loudon, was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz was also taken to the hospital for a precautionary evaluation.

A preliminary investigation determined that Avery struck the rear of the Mercedes-Benz as traffic had slowed to a crawl.

I-89 south was closed for around three hours while the crash was investigated.

