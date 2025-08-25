One person dead, another faces life-threatening injuries following crash in Raynham

RAYNHAM, Mass. — One person is dead and another faces life-threatening injuries following a crash in Raynham.

According to Police Chief David LaPlante and Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita, crews recieved a 911 call for a driver operating erratically.

Shortly afterwards, they recieved word that a vehicle collided with a tree on South Street West.

Once on scene, crews located the vehicle. The driver, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the one passenger, a 33-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Raynham Police, with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group