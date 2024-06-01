One person dead after late-night shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — One person is dead after a late-night shooting in Dorchester.

According to Boston police, around 11:17 on Friday night officers responded to the area of 36 Edson Street for a report of a person shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and then pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

No additional information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group