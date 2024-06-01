One person dead after late-night shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — One person is dead after a late-night shooting in Dorchester.
According to Boston police, around 11:17 on Friday night officers responded to the area of 36 Edson Street for a report of a person shot.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and then pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.
No additional information is available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
