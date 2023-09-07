One person dead after flames engulf Athol home

ATHOL, Mass. — A person died Thursday morning after a fire tore through a home in Athol.

Companies responded to the area of Fern Street around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire, according to the Athol Fire Department. In addition to the hot weather, arriving crews encountered heavy smoke and flames on arrival.

An initial investigation indicates the fire started in the home’s kitchen but the exact cause is still under investigation, the State Fire Marshal’s Office says.

The name of the deceased person has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State State Police assigned to the State Marshal’s Office, the Worcester DA and the Athol Fire Department.

