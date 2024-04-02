FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A person was killed after colliding their vehicle with a tractor-trailer on Route 1 in Foxboro Monday evening, according to Foxborough Police.

Foxborough Police Chief Michael Grace said a passenger vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer, that was stopped on Route 1 North waiting to make a left turn onto Lincoln Road.

Foxborough Fire was on scene administrating life-saving measures and transported the man to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

One person dead after collision with tractor-trailer on Route 1 in Foxborough

Massachusetts State Police Truck Team and Accident Reconstruction Team are currently assisting in the investigation.

No additional information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

