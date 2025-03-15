One person in custody, one dead following shooting in Fall River, police say

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Fall River Police Department has announced that one person has been taken into custody following a fatal shooting earlier on Saturday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Rodman Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to a nearby trauma center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Initial investigations led to the arrest of a family member in connection to the incident.

Officers believe that the incident was an isolated event and that there is no threat posed to the public.

“This is a tragic loss of life, and our deepest sympathies go out to the victim’s family,” The Fall River Police Department said on a Facebook post. “We ask our community to come together in support of those affected during this difficult time.”

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group