One person in custody amid investigation into Clinton school threat

CLINTON, Mass. — One person was taken into custody on Monday after police were alerted to a possible threat against a school in Clinton.

Clinton Public Schools Superintendent Steven C. Meyer announced the FBI informed the Clinton Police Department of a social media post that appeared to be a potential threat to a school in town.

"The Clinton Police Department, upon getting the information from the FBI, investigated the situation and identified a suspect," Meyer said in a statement. “This suspect was placed into custody a short time later without incident."

Meyer noted that there is no current threat to schools in the town.

“We will continue to cooperate with the Clinton Police Department during their investigation,” Meyer added. “If there are any further developments, we will update you as necessary.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group