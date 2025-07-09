One person in custody after taxicab stolen from Logan Airport found in Charlton, police say

CHARLTON, Mass. — One person is in custody after a taxicab was stolen from Logan Airport and found in Charlton.
According to state police, around 7 a.m., a white Toyota Camry was reported stolen from Logan Airport.
Troopers tracked the vehicle westbound on I-90 near I-495.
Around 7:06 a.m., troopers saw the stolen vehicle and stopped it.
The operator of the vehicle was taken into custody, and it is unknown what charges he is facing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group