One person in custody after taxicab stolen from Logan Airport found in Charlton, police say

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
CHARLTON, Mass. — One person is in custody after a taxicab was stolen from Logan Airport and found in Charlton.

According to state police, around 7 a.m., a white Toyota Camry was reported stolen from Logan Airport.

Troopers tracked the vehicle westbound on I-90 near I-495.

Around 7:06 a.m., troopers saw the stolen vehicle and stopped it.

The operator of the vehicle was taken into custody, and it is unknown what charges he is facing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

