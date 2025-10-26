One killed, another injured in crash involving wrong-way driver in Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. — One person was killed and another was injured in a wrong-way crash in Methuen.

According to State police, on Sunday, around 1:30 a.m. first responders responded to I-495 South, North of Route 213, for a two-car crash.

One vehicle was reported as driving the wrong way, making contact with a tractor-trailer head-on, then catching fire.

One person was killed in the crash, and another was sent to the hospital for serious injuries.

Additional information is not being released and an investigation is on going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

