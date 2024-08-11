One injured after sign falls in Downtown Crossing

One person was injured after part of a sign fell off the side of a building in Downtown Crossing Saturday afternoon.

Boston police say part of the sign fell off a building at 429 Washington Street and hit someone below around 2:16 p.m.

The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Inspectional Services was called to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

