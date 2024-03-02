One injured in rollover crash in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass — One person had to be taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Mansfield Friday night.

The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a truck collided with a telephone pole on Hall Street, police said.

Hall Street was closed and the telephone pole will need to be repaired before it can reopen, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group