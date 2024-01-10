One hospitalized, police searching for driver who hit car after running red light in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass — Police in Mansfield are searching for the driver who allegedly hit another car and injured the other driver after running a red light early Wednesday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Chauncey Street and Forbes Boulevard. Police say a vehicle ran a red light and collided with another vehicle before continuing to drive down Chauncey Street.

The driver of the struck vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they were able to use debris from the scene to identify the suspected vehicle as a 2020 Honda Civic with the registration 2TPE83. Police say the suspected car should have heavy damage to the front of the car.

Anyone who may see the vehicle is asked to contact Mansfield police at 508-261-7300 x8.

“If you witnessed this crash or the vehicle fleeing and have information that may help our investigation, please contact Officer Greg Martell at gmartell@mansfieldma.com or call 508-261-7300 x61335,” Mansfield police posted on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

