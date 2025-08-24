One hospitalized, another arrested following shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — Authorities arrested a suspect accused of a shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday night.

According to Boston Police, officers responded to Harambee Park following reports of a person shot around 7:54 p.m.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Police say they arrested a suspect and recovered a gun.

The name of the suspect and the charges they are facing were not made available by police.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group