One hospitalized, another arrested following shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — Authorities arrested a suspect accused of a shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday night.
According to Boston Police, officers responded to Harambee Park following reports of a person shot around 7:54 p.m.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that aren’t considered to be life-threatening.
Police say they arrested a suspect and recovered a gun.
The name of the suspect and the charges they are facing were not made available by police.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
