One hospitalized after stabbing near Roxbury apartment complex

ROXBURY, Mass. — A stabbing in Roxbury sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday.

The incident occurred outside an apartment complex on Armory Street around 5:30 p.m., according to police.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

No arrests have been reported in connection with the stabbing, and the identity of the victim is unknown.

